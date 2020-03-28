coronavirus

San Mateo County Supervisor Considers Legislation to Curb Panic Buying

The legislation would limit buyers to four of each item if hoarding doesn't stop

By Sergio Quintana

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Long lines and empty shelves have become the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic, but one San Mateo County supervisor is considering a new law aimed at forcing shoppers to stop purchasing more than they need.

Supervisor Joe Canepa is considering new countywide legislation that would limit shoppers to four of any given item.

“I’ve told the grocery association this,” said Canepa. “I’ve given them about a month to see if this works and if the lines continue to show like this, we’re going to have to call for immediate action. I will propose legislation that I initially proposed, and that is to limit shoppers to just the purchase of four items.”

Local

coronavirus 41 mins ago

Sunnyvale Energy Company Shifting Gears to Repair Ventilators

something good 4 hours ago

North Bay Performer Sings for Senior Living Community During Shelter in Place

The Bay Area is nearing the end of the second week of shelter at home orders, and grocers across the region report that some shoppers are continuing to snap up some food and supplies faster than they can restock.

Some items, like masks, disinfectant and others continue to be unavailable in stores or online.

But according to the California Grocers Association, the pandemic has not disrupted the food supply chain. There are plenty of groceries and other necessities available, but it takes time for trucks to deliver and store workers to restock everything because of the recent high demand.

Canepa said he would model his legislation after policies that some stores have already adopted, such as capping the purchase of certain items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSan Mateo Countyshelter in placecoronavirus pandemicstay at home
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us