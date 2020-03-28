San Mateo County Supervisor Considers Legislation to Curb Panic Buying

Long lines and empty shelves have become the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic, but one San Mateo County supervisor is considering a new law aimed at forcing shoppers to stop purchasing more than they need.

Supervisor Joe Canepa is considering new countywide legislation that would limit shoppers to four of any given item.

“I’ve told the grocery association this,” said Canepa. “I’ve given them about a month to see if this works and if the lines continue to show like this, we’re going to have to call for immediate action. I will propose legislation that I initially proposed, and that is to limit shoppers to just the purchase of four items.”

The Bay Area is nearing the end of the second week of shelter at home orders, and grocers across the region report that some shoppers are continuing to snap up some food and supplies faster than they can restock.

Some items, like masks, disinfectant and others continue to be unavailable in stores or online.

But according to the California Grocers Association, the pandemic has not disrupted the food supply chain. There are plenty of groceries and other necessities available, but it takes time for trucks to deliver and store workers to restock everything because of the recent high demand.

Canepa said he would model his legislation after policies that some stores have already adopted, such as capping the purchase of certain items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies.