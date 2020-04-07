COVID-19 Decontamination Site for First Responders Opens in the South Bay

Santa Clara County has contributed a decontamination site for first responders to use after possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The site, located at the county's Richey Training Center at 155 W. Hedding St. in San Jose, is open 24 hours per day to all law enforcement, first responders and essential medical service workers, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said it will have personnel on site specifically trained to handle decontamination after exposure to the coronavirus.

Sheriff Laurie Smith held a news conference with the sheriff's office Tuesday morning at the decontamination site.