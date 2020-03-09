Santa Clara County Bans Mass Gatherings After Coronavirus Death

Santa Clara County officials are banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people starting Wednesday to limit the spread of COVID-19, the leaders said Monday evening.

At a news briefing, county officials said the ban will last for three weeks. The ban was announced after authorities confirmed the county's first coronavirus-related death.

#BREAKING Santa Clara County announces ban on all gatherings of 1000 or more due to #CoronavirusOutbreak. Airports, malls, schools exempt. #SAP Center events impacted, including San Jose Sharks. ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/VTZEXgfO4Q — TerryMcSweeney (@TerryMcSweeney) March 10, 2020

The ban will affect, among other events, sports gatherings such as San Jose Sharks' games but the teams could play without spectators, county counsel James Williams said.

The San Jose Sharks provided the following statement late Monday:

"SAP Center at San Jose is aware of the County of Santa Clara’s Public Health Department order to prohibit public and private mass gatherings through the end of March. We will adhere to the mandated guidelines. No events are scheduled at SAP Center until Tues., March 17. We will be reviewing each scheduled event due to take place for the rest of the month and provide an update in the coming days. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time."

Williams said the ban will be enforceable by sheriff's deputies and police, and law enforcement will have discretion over how to enforce the ban. It may be the first such ban in the U.S.

Additionally, Dr. Sarah Cody, the county's director of public health, is encouraging people to practice "social distancing" to slow the spread of the virus.

She said slowing the spread is critical because a surge could overwhelm county staff as they try to help the people who are infected.

"I really want to emphasize the importance of everyone doing their part in coming together to slow the spread of this infection and protect the public," Cody said.

JUST IN: Santa Clara County officials say they are banning all large gatherings of 1,000 people or more for three weeks starting Wednesday because of the #coronavirus outbreak.

That would affect 3 #SJSharks games and 1 @SJEarthquakes game. https://t.co/rYSGzLIoVL — Ian Cull (@NBCian) March 10, 2020

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo was optimistic.

He said, "I'm confident that if we take care of each other and we work together we are collectively stronger than this virus."

County executive Dr. Jeff Smith said the county is still looking for a place for the homeless to self-isolate should they become infected. He said Santa Clara County does not need to allocate money as San Francisco did Monday to protect the homeless and people in single-room-occupancy hotels.

"We're in a different situation than San Francisco," Smith said.

"We don't have to allocate (money). Our health care system is available to anyone in need.

"Our system is designed to be able to provide whatever services are needed so the homeless are welcome. Anybody is welcome whether you are able to pay or whether you are a citizen or resident."