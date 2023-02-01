Santa Clara County to Announce Future COVID-19 Plans

Officials with Santa Clara County on Wednesday were set to announce future plans for COVID-19 mass vaccination and testing locations, marking a transition phase for the pandemic.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody along with other county officials will provide the update during a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the county offices in San Jose.

The Bay Area's most populous county has reported more than 470,000 COVID-19 cases, including 2,646 deaths. More than 1.9 million vaccinations have been administered in the county.

Several testing and vaccination sites across Santa Clara County already have closed or been consolidated due to decreasing demand.

On Monday, the World Health Organization said COVID-19 may soon be transitioning from pandemic to an endemic phase, and President Joe Biden announced he will end the twin national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 on May 11.