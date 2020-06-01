reopening the bay area

Santa Clara County Loosens Coronavirus Restrictions

The county starting Friday will loosen it's stay-at-home order and allow outdoor dining, indoor shopping, and outdoor religious services, as well as summer camp and childcare.

By Scott Budman

People in the South Bay are about to take another big step toward normal.

Santa Clara County on Monday announced it will begin moving deeper into Phase 2 of its plan to reopen under the state's guidelines. The county starting Friday will loosen it's stay-at-home order and allow outdoor dining, indoor shopping, and outdoor religious services, as well as summer camp and childcare.

"I'm definitely looking forward to seeing the dogs agin, and seeing the happy people smiling and getting their coffee, their croissants, their doses of the day," said Sol Loza of La Lune Sucree, a pastry shop in San Jose. "I'm excited."

While some said they are ready to spread their social wings a little, others said it still feels early with so many COVID-19 cases being reported.

View the updated health order here.

