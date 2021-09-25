Santa Clara County Offering Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots for Eligible Residents

Santa Clara County is now offering the Pfizer booster shots to those who are eligible.

The demand hasn’t been strong, but health officials believe that will pick up as more people learn about the federal approval.

At the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, the Pfizer COVID booster shot was available to those who are eligible and ready to roll up their sleeve on Saturday.

“I believe in the vaccine so I’m trying to get it done,” said Eli Cardenas.

Cardenas had received his first two shots at the fairground months ago. Now with federal approval of the booster, he quickly made an appointment.

“I knew the system pretty well. When I first heard the county was doing it my first reaction was to go online and to the county location," he said.

Afterwards he had a sense of relief. But before people arrive at the vaccination site, there are a few things they must check first.

“First, they have to make sure they qualify under the CDC and FDA guidelines. Which includes they have to have received a Pfizer vaccine two doses at least six months. They also have to bring proof of vaccine to their appointment,” said Ricardo Romero-Morales, Santa Clara County spokesperson.

But health officials told NBC Bay Area Saturday that there wasn’t a rush and sites remained slow.

“We anticipated a much higher demand both yesterday and today. I think it’s been a long windy road toward this approval and people are still confused whether or not we really started,” said Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Tong thinks the pace will pick up once more people become eligible.

“I’m sure that there are some people trying to figure out if it’s worth it. So the message we want to convey for elderly people those 50-65 with medical conditions it’s worth it,”

Others are eligible too. Laurel Hess, a nurse who works for the county and a university said she got her booster.

“So I happen to be working the shift today. It’s just the perfect opportunity for me to get my vaccination,” she said.