Santa Clara County Prepares to Begin Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Santa Clara County health officers and staff are preparing to serve and vaccinate children ages 5 -11 now that Pfizer has been approved by U.S. health officials.

County workers in the South Bay are doing what they can to make the process as kid friendly as possible.

In order to do so, decorations are going up to make the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds feel safe.

"Activities, we have giveaways," said county worker Kelly Gibson, "we just want to have a warm, inviting environment for the children and their siblings."

The county expects to vaccinate up to 1,000 children per day and the appointments or the rest of the week are already booked.

Since nurses will be dealing with a different population, they had to take a class to be better prepared to make children feel safe.

"The nurses have been trained. They've been doing extra training to deal with the pediatric patients at the moment," said site coordinator Araceli Munoz.

Local school districts in places that were hit hard by COVID-19, such as Alum Rock, Franklin Mckinley and Evergreen are also putting things in motion for in-school vaccinations beginning Thursday.

"We feel extremely blessed to have been part of it," said Renee Chavez, a mother who was part of the vaccine for children trials.

"We're all in this together," she said. "It's a scary time with COVID-19. At the same time, it's an exciting time. Science is making this vaccine for us. What a miracle."