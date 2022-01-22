Santa Clara County Starts Handing Out Free At-Home COVID Test Kits to Residents

If you’ve struggled to buy a COVID-19 home test kit the last few weeks, you now have another option as Santa Clara County started to hand out thousands of free kits at three different parks Saturday.

About 1,800 people in Santa Clara County finally got their hands on coveted COVID-19 home test kits during a drive-thru event at several locations.

The drive-thru sites are: Hellyer County Park, 985 Hellyer Ave., San Jose; Martial Cottle Park, 5283 Snell Ave., San Jose; Vasona County Park, 333 Blossom Hill Road, Los Gatos; and Foothill College, 12345 El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills.

Santa Clara County officials said they plan to give away a total of 60,000 COVID-19 antigen tests through next week.

“We still see an incredibly high rate of COVID in our community and we know with the scarcity of testing there is a great need for at home antigen tests,” said Megan Doyle, Santa Clara County’s Deputy County Executive.

Anyone who wants to get a test will need to sign up in advance and get a QR code to pick up as many as four kits.

The county is also going door-to-door to hand out kits in the hardest hit neighborhoods.

Santa Clara County leaders said if residents are not able to get an appointment, they can try ordering free kits online from the government.

The first test kits from the federal government started arriving in mailboxes Saturday.