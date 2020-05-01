coronavirus

Santa Clara County Transit Riders Must Wear Face Coverings Starting Monday

Starting Monday, all passengers must wear a covering that covers their nose and mouth while riding on Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority buses and trains, the transit authority announced Thursday.

The mandate is part of the extended shelter-in-place order issued this week by the Santa Clara County health officer. The shelter-in-place order has been extended to May 31.

Passengers must also maintain social distancing to the extent possible while on buses and trains. Drivers and operators are also required to wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth.

