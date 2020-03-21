Santa Clara University Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Santa Clara University officials confirmed Friday a law student tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a COVID-19 page in the university's website, the law student was on campus for the last time on March 6 at Charney Hall.

The student "is currently self-isolating at their off-campus home under the guidance of medical and public health officials," the website stated.

Santa Clara University is closing residence halls, graduate and law residences and neighborhood units for the spring semester.

Those who need to retrieve items from their rooms can do so before 5 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

Santa Clara County is the county with more confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Bay Area. Find a full list of cases here.