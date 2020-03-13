Santa Rosa Suspends Most Events, Programs Through End of March

The city of Santa Rosa is joining many other local jurisdictions in suspending or canceling most of its events and programs through the end of March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

City officials said Thursday that all city-operated recreation programs and classes and all city-organized events or events at city-owned properties will be suspended, as well as all special event permits, park permits and picnic reservations.

The local closures come after the state Department of Public Health recommended Wednesday against any non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people, with gatherings limited to no more than 10 among those who are at higher risk of severe illness from the virus.

City officials said staff will contact people who registered for the various city programs to discuss rescheduling or reimbursement options when possible.