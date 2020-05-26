Santana Row Merchants See Decline in Memorial Day Sales Due to Economy, Pandemic

Monday likely marked the quietest Memorial Day Santana Row has ever seen with shoppers more likely to carry a cup of coffee than a big bag.

The drop in purchases at the popular South Bay shopping center is due in part of the economy and also because of the pandemic. Window shopping is now preferred by many.

"I think some people may be disappointed with the stores not being open, but for me personally, I think it's safe not to do so," said Heather Chew, a Milpitas resident.

Shoppers now hesitant to visit businesses is bad news for the likes of Vintage Wine Merchants reeling from slow sales on Memorial Day.

"People aren't stocking up for the BBQ on the weekend," said Harrison Fong with Vintage Wine Merchants.

But as evidenced by boxes stacking up in the front of the store, the business was able to move some product.

"We're doing a little curbside pickup, we're doing a lot of delivery, a lot of shipping via FedEx or ground service, so we're keeping revenue going," Fong said.

Another thing Santana Row merchants report is they need the tech companies in the area to reopen, along with the local movie theaters.

When more people return to work in the area they expect to see more foot traffic, which will translate to a lot more business at Santana Row.