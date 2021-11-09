Schools Among First COVID-19 Vaccination Sites for Kids in Contra Costa County

Thousands of Bay Area kids between age 5 and 11 have received the COVID-19 vaccine after it was approved for younger children last week.

In Contra Costa County, one of the first vaccination sites for kids in the newly approved age group was at a school. The idea is to make the process easier for kids and their parents.

Student Venus Bafaee was looking forward to her first COVID vaccine and the 6 year old breezed through the injection. The first grader said she feels protected after getting the vaccine. Her mom said she now has peace of mind knowing the entire family is vaccinated.

Venus was one of dozens of students at Nystrom Elementary in Richmond who rolled up their sleeves and got the COVID vaccine.

Parents in Contra Costa County who cannot accompany kids to a clinic can sign a consent form online, but all children must be accompanied by an adult. That is important because there were some tears.

County health leaders urge parents to focus on what the vaccine can prevent.

While Contra Costa County could not provide the number of 5 to 11 year olds already vaccinated on Tuesday, Santa Clara County said more than 11,000 kids have received the shot. Marin County reports more than 2,000 kids in that age range have been vaccinated.