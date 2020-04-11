Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Expands Operations

Local South Bay food bank Second Harvest of Silicon Valley knew the shelter in place orders would mean more people in need, so it looked to ramp up its operations to make sure it could help everyone.

With the help of Cisco’s real estate team it was able to secure a 40,000 square-foot warehouse for food storage.

With the warehouse, Second Harvest hopes to keep up with everyone’s needs. Recently, it also helped organize a drive-through food bank in Daly City.

“With eight loading docks and plenty of storage, we’re using it to process more bulk food and box groceries for our distribution centers,” said a Second Harvest spokeswoman. “Now, we need your help to fill this warehouse. Thank you, if you’ve already donated. Please, consider donating today.”

You can donate to Second Harvest here.