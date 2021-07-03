SF City Hall, Other Facilities to Drop Mask Requirement for Fully Vaccinated Visitors

Starting Tuesday, those entering San Francisco City Hall and most other city facilities will not need to wear masks as long as they are fully vaccinated, a city official said Friday.

The easing of the face-covering requirement is in alignment with recently updated state guidelines and comes a month after City Hall reopened its doors for the fist time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"Starting next week, members of the public who are fully vaccinated can remove their masks or face coverings when entering City Hall or other city facilities," said City Adminisrator Carmen Chu. "However, all individuals are welcome to keep their masks on for added protection."

"The health and safety of our staff and the general public is our top priority," she said.

Signs in multiple languages will be placed throughout city facilities to remind visitors of the mask policy for those who are not fully vaccinated, city officials said.

The latest data from San Francisco health officials show 74 percent of the city's residents have been fully vaccinated -- meaning they have received their second dose of the vaccine.