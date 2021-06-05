San Francisco

San Francisco City Hall Reopens After 15 Months

By Bay City News

SF City Hall

San Francisco City Hall opened to the public Monday for the first time in 15 months, and most offices were slated to be open for full service, officials said.

"Reopening City Hall is not only symbolic," said City Administrator Carmen Chu. "[It] represents expanded access to services for those who have had a hard time engaging by phone or through the internet. As we take this next step, please remember to continue taking precautions. Let's keep our masks on and maintain our social distance."

Indeed, visitors are required to wear face coverings and stay 6 feet apart in order to enter the building, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Public restrooms are open, hand sanitizer is available, and City Hall workers must undergo a health screening before reporting to work.

Entrances on both Goodlett and Grove streets are open. The Van Ness steps and McAllister Street entrances remain closed. Printed information, posters and other material related to COVID-19 is available in the South Light Court.

Details on reopening schedules for each city department are available at sf.gov/location/city-hall or call 311.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San FranciscocoronavirusSan Francisco City Hall
