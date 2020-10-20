SF Gets State Approval to Expand Reopening for Businesses, Activities

San Francisco has been allowed by the state to further loosen coronavirus restrictions and move into California's "yellow" minimal risk tier for reopening.

The city becomes the first in the Bay Area to move into the tier and can start expanding the reopening of business operations and activities, including nonn-essential offices at 25% capacity starting Oct. 27.

“San Franciscans have taken COVID-19 seriously from the very beginning, and thanks to everyone’s commitment to wearing face coverings and following public health guidance, we are able to keep moving forward with reopening. Today really is a sign of hope for our city and for our economic recovery,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

Based on our low COVID-19 case & infection rates, we can move forward on reopening offices at 25% capacity, starting October 27.



We're also able to reopen climbing gyms and some new personal services, & expand gym capacity to 25%. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) October 20, 2020

Here's a look at what the city plans to allow after moving into the yellow tier:

resume activity at indoor climbing gyms with the same capacity as fitness centers

personal services can limit mask removal for services such as those provided by estheticians

fitness centers, colleges and other higher education programs can increase capacity

City officials also set a timeline for opening new activities and expanding previously reopened businesses and activities.

On Nov. 3, the city expects to reopen bowling alleys and indoor pools with required safety protocols in place. Officials also plans to increase capacity to 50% for:

indoor dining

places of worship

theaters

museums

zoos

aquariums.

For more information, visit sf.gov/reopening.

For information on the reopening of San Francisco schools, visit the city's reopening dashboard.