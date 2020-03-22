SF-Marin Food Bank to Host Interim Pop-Up Pantries During Pandemic

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, several of the pop-up food pantries regularly hosted by the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank throughout each county have had to close.
In order to continue to provide food during this crisis, the food bank said it will host interim pop-up pantries available to everyone -- residents do not need to sign up or bring ID in order to receive food.
Most of the pop-up pantries will be at schools that are giving away meals to students. Below is a full list of locations. Click here for more info.
SAN FRANCISCO
- Monday: Bayview Opera House
- Tuesday: Cesar Chavez Elementary
- Wednesday: James Denman Middle School
- Wednesday: Rosa Parks Elementary
- Thursday: Francisco Middle School
- Thursday: Mission High School
- Thursday: Bessie Carmichael
- Friday: Lincoln High School
- Friday: APA Visitation Valley
MARIN
- Monday: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
- Wednesday: Bayside MLK
- Thursday: Marin Community Clinic
- Thursday: San Geronimo Valley Community Center