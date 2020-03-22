coronavirus

SF-Marin Food Bank to Host Interim Pop-Up Pantries During Pandemic

By Mandela Linder

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank will host interim pop-up food pantries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, several of the pop-up food pantries regularly hosted by the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank throughout each county have had to close.

In order to continue to provide food during this crisis, the food bank said it will host interim pop-up pantries available to everyone -- residents do not need to sign up or bring ID in order to receive food.

Most of the pop-up pantries will be at schools that are giving away meals to students. Below is a full list of locations. Click here for more info.

SAN FRANCISCO

  • Monday: Bayview Opera House
  • Tuesday: Cesar Chavez Elementary
  • Wednesday: James Denman Middle School
  • Wednesday: Rosa Parks Elementary
  • Thursday: Francisco Middle School
  • Thursday: Mission High School
  • Thursday: Bessie Carmichael
  • Friday: Lincoln High School
  • Friday: APA Visitation Valley

MARIN

  • Monday: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
  • Wednesday: Bayside MLK
  • Thursday: Marin Community Clinic
  • Thursday: San Geronimo Valley Community Center

