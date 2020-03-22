SF-Marin Food Bank to Host Interim Pop-Up Pantries During Pandemic

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, several of the pop-up food pantries regularly hosted by the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank throughout each county have had to close.

In order to continue to provide food during this crisis, the food bank said it will host interim pop-up pantries available to everyone -- residents do not need to sign up or bring ID in order to receive food.

Most of the pop-up pantries will be at schools that are giving away meals to students. Below is a full list of locations. Click here for more info.

SAN FRANCISCO

Monday: Bayview Opera House

Tuesday: Cesar Chavez Elementary

Wednesday: James Denman Middle School

Wednesday: Rosa Parks Elementary

Thursday: Francisco Middle School

Thursday: Mission High School

Thursday: Bessie Carmichael

Friday: Lincoln High School

Friday: APA Visitation Valley

MARIN