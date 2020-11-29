SF Museums Closing to In-Person Use, Offering Online Events

San Francisco's museums are closing and remaining closed as the city and county moves into the state's purple tier.

Several museums including the California Jewish Museum, the de Young Museum and the Legion of Honor museum had originally closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, and had recently reopened to the public, but have closed their doors once more to mitigate the spread of the pandemic.

Although these museums remain closed until further notice, many offer virtual and online experiences and visits open to all.

The California Jewish Museum will continue to host online events, which can be found here. Additionally, the museum's Wise Sons restaurant will remain open for contactless pick-up and delivery. The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, which oversees the de Young and the Legion of Honor museums, closed Saturday evening.

During the temporary closure, virtual events, Museums From Home newsletters, podcasts, and social media content will continue to be shared and made available to the public.

More information for these museums can be found online here. The Asian Art Museum will also remain closed while offering online services. These can be found on the museum's website here. The Museum of Modern Art closed once more this weekend, but online exhibitions will be available here .

Talks, animal webcams, interactive activities and events will be available at the California Academy of Sciences during its temporary closure. These activities can be found on its website here. The Exploratorium joins other museums in offering online events, with weekly discussions and programs available here.