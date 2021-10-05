SF Opens COVID-19 Testing for SFUSD Students and Staff

A new COVID-19 testing site is coming to San Francisco and will be located near the Crocker Amazon sports complex, officials said.

In partnership with the San Francisco Department of Public Health, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department and the San Francisco Unified School District, the new site will have the capacity to provide 150 tests per day to SFUSD students and staff.

“Vaccination, testing, indoor masking and other common-sense measures will get us out of the pandemic,” said Director of Health, Dr. Grant Colfax. “The new testing site for SFUSD at Crocker Amazon is part of the infrastructure we have been building to support our children and school community as we navigate through full time, in-person learning this fall.”

The site is opening Tuesday and its operating hours are from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. No appointment is required and test results will be available 24 to 48 hours after testing.

“It has never been more important for us to do all that we can to ensure that our kids remain safely in the classroom—and testing for COVID is an important part of that,” said Mayor Breed. “Testing must be made easy and quick so that students and staff can get back into the classroom as soon as possible, and this testing site is dedicated to making that happen.”

The city of San Francisco and the SFUSD recently opened vaccinations sites at four schools in the district to provide services to anyone eligible in the community.