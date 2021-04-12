SF Park and Rec Officials Announce Reopening Dates for City's Public Pools

As COVID-19 cases continue to fall and more activities begin to open back up, San Francisco Recreation and Park Department officials announced Monday that all of the city's public pools will reopen by mid-June.

When the city entered the orange tier of the state's reopening guidelines last month, the move allowed for outdoor pools to reopen at 50 percent capacity and indoor pools to reopen at 25 percent capacity.

So far, just the Mission District's Mission Community Pool, the city's only outdoor public pool, has reopened. Next week, on April 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Pool in the Bayview District and Sava Pool in the Sunset District are set to reopen.

Then on May 1, the newly renovated Garfield Pool, also in the Mission District, will reopen. On May 17, North Beach Pool and Coffman Pool in Visitacion Valley will reopen. Balboa Pool is set to reopen on June 1, followed by Hamilton Pool in the Western Addition neighborhood opening on June 7.

Lastly, Rossi Pool in the city's Richmond District, which is currently undergoing a renovation project, will reopen sometime in mid-June.

For now, just Mission Pool, Martin Luther King Jr. Pool and Sava Pool will welcome back lap swimmers and those interested in taking drowning prevention classes -- but by reservation only -- Rec and Park officials said.

Registration begins this Friday at 8 a.m. Swimmers over 14 years old interested in registering for one-hour lap swimming sessions or drowning prevention classes can go to www.sfrecpark.org/register. Registration is first-come, first-served, as spots are extremely limited, Rec and Park officials said.

Swimmers are encouraged to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before their scheduled times and no later than 15 minutes past their scheduled times.

Additionally, swimmers should shower and put on their swimsuits at home, as locker rooms remain closed.

Temperature checks will be performed before entering the building and masks are required when swimmers are out of the water.