SF Pop-Up Vaccination Event Aims To Reach Public Housing Residents

As part of an initiative to provide equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine for the African American community, the organization Umoja Health Bay Area will be providing free vaccine doses for eligible residents at a San Francisco public housing site this weekend.

The pop-up event for public housing residents in Potrero Hill will take place on Saturday at 911 Missouri St. between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Residents eligible for getting no cost vaccinations regardless of insurance include seniors over 65 years old, health care workers, educators, childcare workers and those in the food and agriculture industry.

The event aims to reach the city's African American residents, who often face disparities in relation to COVID-19, including higher than average death rates and low vaccination rates.

Umoja Health has partnered with the University of California at San Francisco to stop the spread of COVID-19 in low-income communities and communities of color.

UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center Associate Director of Community Engagement Dr. Kim Rhoads said, "We are excited about the opportunity to begin vaccinating our senior population and other eligible groups in the Black community who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 as we continue to work everyday to protect our community and address health disparities during this pandemic."