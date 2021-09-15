SF's Chase Center Hosts First Full Capacity Event in Over a Year with Tame Impala

It was a big night in San Francisco Wednesday as the Chase Center hosted it's first full capacity event in 555 days as California leads the nation in an effort to defeat COVID-19.

The Chase Center's Twitter account posted us a video people having a good time inside for the Tame Impala concert.

With masks and vaccinations required, many fans couldn't wait to see live music for the first time inside during the pandemic.

“I got ticket in 2019 but it got delayed and got delayed again. Then I was like, ‘ok going this time for sure,’” said Joe Thuesen of Sacramento.

Brandon Schneider, the president and COO of the Golden State Warriors told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that it's the safest comeback party around.

“We can actually exchange all the air in the bowl for outside air for over four times per hour. And in higher traffic areas that like the concourses, it's over 12 times an hour,” he said.

California is leading the nation in efforts to crush the coronavirus.

The CDC said while transmission is still high the state's case rates of 113.4 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days are the lowest in the country.

The California Department of Public Health said the COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped to 3.5%.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong of UCSF said California is making progress because people are taking precautions.

“What it means in the big picture is we're responding to the surge in a good way,” he said.