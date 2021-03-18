Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Announces Reopening With Safety Measures in Place

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom announced that it will open its theme park with a special exclusive preview for members, season pass holders and the general public.

Reopening for members and season pass holders will be April 1 and 2, with general public reopening April 3.

The park will operate in accordance with state, county and local government guidelines, and at reduced attendance levels.

The park will also continue the implementation of extensive safety measures including some new advanced technology systems in order to protect guests and employees.

In consultation with infectious disease experts, the plan sets standards for executing at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols.

These procedures will be adjusted on a needed basis in order to ensure compliance with state and county recommendations.

“Last year, we set the standard for operating our parks safely and entertained nearly seven million guests in adherence to government and CDC health guidelines," said Bonnie Weber, senior vice president of park operations.

The park reopening dates are subject to change based on local, state, and federal guidelines related to COVID-19.

Hurricane Harbor Concord is expected to open at a future date based on current state guidelines.

An online reservation system will continue to be employed in order to manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day, and to stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure.

Other technologies include: state-of-the-art thermal imaging for temperature checks; advanced security screening technology for touchless bag checks; and expanded mobile food ordering.

Protocols for safe rides operations include distance markers added in all ride queue lines; handrails, ride units and restraints will be regularly sanitized throughout the day; guests will be physically distanced in accordance with local and state guidelines; and masks must remain on while experiencing a ride or attraction.

All members, season pass holders and all general admission guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve.

Guests who need a single day ticket will be able to reserve during the purchase process which will take 5 to 7 minutes and guests will complete the following steps: Enter their online order number, ticket number or membership or season pass number; select the day and approximate time requested of visit; acknowledge understanding of the company's health policy' acknowledge that they reside within the state of California, and are allowed entry into the park based on current state guidelines; order pre-paid parking for those without a parking pass; and watch a brief video describing new social distancing and sanitation procedures.

For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.