SJ Mayor Liccardo Holds Facebook Live Session on Mental Health During Coronavirus Crisis

During these stressful times, as millions of people in the Bay Area and beyond are sheltering indoors to stop the spread of the coronavirus, doctors say protecting mental health is vital -- and Bay Area city leaders have been trying to spread the message of well-being.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo hosted a Facebook Live with psychologist Dr. Mary Ann Tyson about what people can do to endure.

Tyson pointed out that if people are scared, it is important to remember that the individual is only responsible for their own choices.

“In the present I can take actions to support my well-being,” she said. “Good immune system choices, good eating choices.”

Many people are also walking to beat the stress. On the Coyote Creek trail in San Jose, Rick Morales said he keeps moving to shake the cabin fever.

“It’s a difficult adjustment,” Morales said. “I’m not used to it, but we have to do what we have to do to prevent the spread of the virus.”

San Jose residents Arti and Roberto Ferrera have children who are not in school, and they’re also coping by getting outdoors.

“It’s important for us to take the kids out since they’re not going to school and getting as much stimulation,” Arti said. “So this way we get to unwind, and so do they.”

Tyson encouraged reaching out to loved ones or neighbors for people who feel lonely or isolated.

“Direct the conversations with our friends and family to solutions,” she said. “What are you doing that’s helpful here?”

And remember to take a moment to realize that we’re all in this together.