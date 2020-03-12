SJC Boosting Cleanings After TSA Officers Test Positive for Coronavirus

Mineta San Jose International Airport has boosted deep cleanings to daily and added additional training for janitorial staff following the news that three Transportation Security Administration officers were tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19, otherwise known as the novel coronavirus, airport officials said Thursday.

"Even before we were notified (of infected TSA agents), we were performing deep cleanings throughout the terminals every night," Judy Ross, assistant director of aviation for the airport, told reporters Thursday at the airport. "We have also added extra cleanings throughout the airport on a continuous basis. In addition, we have provided additional trainings to our janitorial staff."

Ross said the airport will continue to urge travelers to keep their hands clean and follow public health guidance to stop the spread of the virus, but that no particularly special precautions outside of proper sanitization are currently advised.

The TSA announced the three infections of TSA officers late Tuesday, and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and other local elected leaders on Wednesday called on the federal agency to release further information regarding where the infected TSA agents made contact throughout the airport so the public may know.

Also on Thursday, the city of San Jose announced at least one city firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus and others could be affected.

At least 50 firefighters are on leave following the confirmed test, and a second firefighter was also tested but the results are not known yet.

It is unclear how the firefighter got infected.