SJPD Reserve Officer Tests Positive for Novel Coronavirus

By Bay City News

The San Jose Police Department announced Thursday that a reserve officer has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

San Jose police Chief Eddie Garcia and San Jose Police Officers Association President Paul Kelly are expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce the start of self-quarantining for some officers in the department in light of the positive test.

The new protocols Garcia and Kelly will announce are precautionary, police said, in an effort to ensure the virus doesn't spread any further through the department or to officers' families and other first responders in the region.

As of Tuesday evening, Santa Clara County public health officials have confirmed 175 cases of the virus, including multiple San Jose Fire Department personnel and Transportation Security Administration officers at Mineta San Jose International Airport.

So far, six county residents have died due to the virus.

