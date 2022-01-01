SJ's Children's Discovery Museum Offering Free Passes for Vaccinated Guests at Clinic

San Jose's Children's Discovery Museum and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department will co-host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sunday, offering free museum access for families that get vaccinated.

The clinic will be open to residents ages 5 and up for those who are in need of their initial vaccination series and for adults seeking a booster vaccine dose. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available.

Each family that has a child or adult get vaccinated at the clinic will receive a pass to the museum for up to eight guests. Museum passes will be valid for up to six months after the clinic date.

The museum plans to offer a second clinic Jan. 23, as well as at least two more before spring.

"Parents have a lot on their plate and we want to help," said Marilee Jennings, museum executive director. "These clinics offer a two-shop stop for busy parents -- they can get their child vaccinated and also enjoy a visit to the museum."

The museum and the county are conducting specific outreach to participants in Medi-Cal, California's Medicaid program, ahead of the clinic.

While 91.8 percent of Santa Clara County residents age 12 and up have completed their initial vaccination series, just 63 percent of the county's Medi-Cal members age 12 and up have done so.

Vaccinations will be administered on a walk-up and first-come, first-served basis during the clinic, scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A caregiver age 13 or older is required to accompany children under 12 who get vaccinated at the clinic. Proof of immigration and insurance will not be required.

Information about the clinic and getting museum passes for getting vaccinated can be found at https://www.cdm.org/vaccination.

General information about the vaccine can be found at covid19.sccgov.org.