Some Bay Area Counties Expected to Move Out of Most Restrictive Tier

By Jean Elle

NBC Universal, Inc.

With coronavirus case rates dropping in the Bay Area, some counties are expecting to move out of the restrictive purple tier. 

San Mateo and Marin counties are preparing business owners for a shift to the red tier, an announcement from the governor’s office is expected Tuesday. 

A move to the red tier would mean things like movie theaters and indoor dining can resume with limited capacity. Restaurant owners and diners say it's welcome progress.

“I like it out here especially because we had such a beautiful day but if they open inside, yeah,” said Madonna Maxwell from Burlingame. “Everybody is looking forward to it.”

Restaurant owners say they need the boost in business.

“I have older clientele, it's cold outside and they sit inside no problem,” said Elio D’Urzo from Sapore Italiano. 

Some have set up partitions inside.

If the governor gives the go ahead Tuesday, the changes begin Wednesday.

