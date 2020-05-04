Some Bay Area Restrictions Relax Monday: Here’s What to Expect

The next phase of the coronavirus shelter at home orders begin Monday in the Bay Area, with several businesses allowed to start up again under new rules to protect the health of workers and the general public.

When shelter in place orders went into effect, construction sites across the region were just about abandoned, with crews having only hours to secure them before having to leave. Getting them back up and running will be a little more complicated.

“How you que up to get into the buildings, elevators, you know you can only get three or four people into an elevator to practice the proper social distancing,” said Mike Scribner, CEO of BCCI Construction. “So there’s definitely going to be challenges around that.”

Managers have been painstakingly organizing how crews will work under modified COVID-19 prevention conditions.

“[We can only have] one person per 500-square-feet, so it’s really kind of a dance we have to do,” Scribner said.

Car washes will also reopen, and in real estate some rules are relaxing. Golf courses, daycare centers, summer camps and landscaping businesses will also be allowed to reopen with special restrictions for each.

But even though some restrictions will be lifted, there are still plenty of things that won’t be open.

These include playgrounds, swimming pools and gyms.

Restaurants will still be open for takeout only.

Eliot Durzo, owner of Sapore Italian restaurant in Burlingame, is ready for customers whenever the restrictions are lifted. He’s installed plexiglass between tables, and he plans to serve bread in a new way to limit handling. He also won’t be seating as many customers.

“I can have half,” he said. “I used to seat 64 and now I can only seat 32.”

He joins thousands of other Bay Area business owners counting the days until even more restrictions are lifted.