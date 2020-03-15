Sonoma County Reports First ‘Community Spread’ Coronavirus Paitent

Sonoma County officials on Saturday reported that county's first confirmed case of coronavirus contracted via "community spread," without a known source of transmission.

Officials also said a second person, associated with that patient confirmed Saturday, has been tested, with results pending. This person is self-quarantined Saturday night, and has shown no symptoms, Sonoma County officials said.

County health officials are working to contact everyone they suspect of having been in contact with the confirmed patient.

No other information was immediately available Saturday night. However, Sonoma County officials are holding a news conference at noon Sunday to answer questions about this first case of community-spread coronavirus, and county health officials' response to the coronavirus threat.

The news conference will take place at the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors' chambers, 575 Administration Dr. in Santa Rosa.