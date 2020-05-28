Sonoma County Sheriff Says He Will Stop Enforcing Stay-at-Home Health Order

The sheriff for Sonoma County says starting Monday his department will no longer enforce the county's stay-at-home public health order.

In a statement posted on Facebook Thursday, the sheriff said the curve or coronavirus cases has been flattened and testing has verified the infection rate in the county is under control and decreasing.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors released the following statement late Thursday:

"It is with disappointment that the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors found out today about the Sheriff's decision to not enforce our local Health Order. While we acknowledge the community’s frustration with the situation and a desire to return to some normalcy, the Sheriff’s message has had the unfortunate effect of creating confusion in our community. Over the past ten weeks, the County has taken unprecedented measures to protect the health and well-being of every community member against COVID19. We know that all of our efforts have successfully minimized the spread of COVID19 and saved lives. The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors stands behind the decisions of our Health Officer and thanks all members of our community who have and will continue to follow the health orders to keep our community safe. Good night everyone!"