Sonoma County to Implement New Stay-at-Home Order

Sonoma County announced it will adopt the state's new regional stay-at-home order to help curb a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The stay-at-home order will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Officials said the new restrictions will remain in place until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties earlier this week enacted the state's regional stay-at-home order, which triggers business shutdowns and puts limits on people’s movement.

“Although Sonoma County has fared better until now than other parts of the state in terms of demand on our hospitals, we have been seeing an alarming increase in cases and hospitalizations in recent days, and this is putting increased strain on our medical resources,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said in a statement. “Given that, we feel we have no choice but to join the other Bay Area counties in preemptively adopting the governor’s Stay-Home order, which is already in effect for most of the state. We have to take action now.”

The county said the new order allows retail operations to continue at 20% capacity, or 35% capacity for stand-alone grocery stores.

In addition, schools with waivers are allowed to continue operation, places of worship will be permitted to hold outdoor services, and restaurants can only offer takeout, pick up or delivery.

County officials said the following operations will have to shut down both indoor and outdoor services: