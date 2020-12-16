South Bay Hospitals to Get Pfizer Vaccine as Moderna Vaccine Awaits Approval

A second COVID-19 vaccine could be approved for use in the U.S. by the end of the week.

The FDA is expected to approve the emergency use authorization of the Moderna vaccine, and an advisory committee will meet virtually Thursday to consider it's recommendation.

If approved, 6 million doses could begin shipping next week.

In the South Bay, staff at skilled nursing facilities will get the Pfizer vaccine Thursday morning.

In San Francisco, UCSF showed video of staff getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Lots of excitement and relief at UCSF. Hear from a staffer who got the first dose tonight at 11.@nbcbayarea https://t.co/3zFfWk6as1 — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) December 17, 2020

Dr. Jennifer Reid said that after months of working with coronavirus patients and being afraid of bringing the virus home to her sick mother, she's looking forward to feeling safe.

“We feel resilient like we can take on anything, but it's good to have a little break,” she said.

UCSF was expecting the vaccine shipment Monday, but 975 doses arrived Wednesday.

The hospital says it should have more than 11,000 doses by the end of the month.