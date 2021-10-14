Alum Rock School District

South Bay School District Plans to Offer Weekly Vaccine Clinics for Students

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Bay school district is making a big request of its families to help stop the spread of COVID.

The Alum Rock School District is preparing to host vaccine clinics for all students 5 and up on the assumption that the vaccine will soon be approved for that group. The district starting Monday will ask parents to let them begin testing every student for COVID once per week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"We want to make sure we contain COVID," Superintendent Dr. Hilaria Bauer said. "We have to win the race. We have to say no more. We have to eradicate it."

Bauer said the district is teaming up with Concentric Medical Group for the weekly testing. Parents will need to opt-in to the plan.

The hope is most families will opt-in on the plan. Bauer said the goal is not only to catch new cases as soon as possible, but also to identify asymptomatic cases among fully vaccinated students so they do not unknowingly spread the virus.

"Our children are our treasure and we want to make sure that we catch anything and everything on time," Bauer said.

coronavirus Aug 25

COVID-19 Dashboards: Case Reporting by Bay Area School Districts

Investigative Unit Oct 3

Look Up How Your School District Spent Federal COVID-19 Stimulus Dollars

Parent German Guillen said it's a good idea in case his child's friends infect him. But other parents still need a lot of convincing.

"Not right now," parent Regina Lopes said. "I'm not going to have them tested."

Parent Sylvia Baker said she is uncomfortable have her child tested weekly.

"I think it would cause her anxiety," Baker said.

The state health department calls COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools a valuable tool and plans are now in the works for the Alum Rock School District to go a step further.

"I'm very excited that the County of Santa Clara has already reached out to us about setting up vaccination clinics for children," Bauer said. "So I hope parents are going to support us by allowing that to happen."

The goal is to have those clinics in place by the end of this month or early November so they are ready to start giving shots the moment the vaccine is approved for younger children.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Alum Rock School DistrictCOVID-19vaccineAlum Rock
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us