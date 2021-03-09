vaccine

Stanford Cancels Over 6,000 Vaccine Appointments Due to Shortage

NBC Universal, Inc.

Stanford Health Care is canceling more than 6,000 coronavirus vaccine appointments in Santa Clara and Alameda Counties because of a vaccine shortage. 

“We learned we would be getting less vaccine than we anticipated so it led us to make a very difficult decision to postpone the first dose appointments,” said Dr. Niraj Sehgal, chief medical officer of Stanford Health Care. 

Many of the 6,700 appointments were scheduled for next week at the Arrillaga Center at Stanford and at the South County Cancer Center in San Jose. 

“At our Santa Clara County sites we try to reschedule 20 days out and we’re hoping by then we will have more stable vaccine supply,” said Sehgal.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

These are just the latest in a string of supply shortage cancelation. Recently, Sutter Health was forced to reschedule more than 20,000 appointments for second COVID-19 shots earlier this month because of a shortage of vaccines.

Santa Clara County and San Francisco have had issues as well. But Dr. John Swartzberg, clinical professor at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health Division of Infectious Diseases, said vaccine supply should improve next month.

Local

San Francisco 1 hour ago

Grow SF Petitions for Permanent Outdoor Dining Post Pandemic

reopening the bay area 1 hour ago

Alcatraz Island to Reopen Next Week for First Time in 2021

“I anticipate improvement week after week. We will have more doses from Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna and Pfizer or ramping up their production,” he said. “In addition, AstraZeneca is expected to get U.S. emergency authorization.”

Creating a big boost to vaccine supply and hopefully an end to mass cancelations.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

vaccineCOVID-19Stanfordcoronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us