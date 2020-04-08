coronavirus

Stanford Health Care Workers Tested for COVID-19 Antibodies

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

There are "game-changing" tests and studies going on around the Bay Area as part of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Studies focused on antibodies — what the body produces that could make someone who has had the virus more resistant to it from then on — could be crucial in determining which health care workers face the least amount of risk in dealing with coronavirus patients.

Stanford Health Care workers are already being tested, but before they were, Stanford was testing thousands of volunteers, not only for the antibody study but to see how prevalent the virus is in the community.

Stanford said testing its health care workers is designed to find out who might have been infected already and who might be carrying antibodies that could protect them from getting re-infected.

Santa Clara University Public Health Prof. H. Westley Clark called antibody research, such as the tests at Stanford and UCSF, a game changer.

“If you can’t get reinfected, hopefully you can’t infect anybody else,” he said. “Again, new frontier we’re dealing with, a new virus we’re dealing with. So what you have academia doing, what you have public health authorities doing, is trying to capture information about that frontier so that we can help the public.”

Renowned infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong of UCSF agreed, saying antibody information from UCSF, Stanford and private research will help in predicting situations rather than just reacting.

“So far we don’t have good prediction models for who gets really sick when everyone is kind of in the beginning, so maybe those who have antibodies early may help protect them from getting sick later on," he said. "So, it might be of prognostic value.”

It is too early to tell if exposure to COVID-19 actually provides any immunity through antibodies.

