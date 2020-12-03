State, Local Leaders Discuss Possibility of Tighter COVID Restrictions

State leaders are searching for ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise, and in many Bay Area counties, more restrictions have been imposed since entering the purple tier – but some leaders say further measures need to be taken.

Throughout the week, Gov. Gav Newsom has said that more needs to be done in terms of restrictions, and he mentioned efforts in Los Angeles as an example. So what steps are being taken there?

The city order bans gatherings of people outside of immediate households, with some exemptions such as religious services and protests.

Newsom hosted a conference call with members of various cabinets Wednesday to work out details of what could be more restrictions. The National Federation of Independent Businesses was on the call and said an announcement could be expected in a day or so.

For businesses already working to adapt to changes after entering the Purple Tier, this is yet another hurdle they are bracing to clear.

To make a stand, one business owner who spoke to NBC Bay Area kept his business open after being ordered to close, but he’s unsure how long his business will survive.

“I can’t obviously afford to pay $1,000 or $2,000 fine every day,” said Craig Howard, owner of Diablo Crossfit. “There’s a point at which I will probably have to close my doors.”

It isn’t just leaders at the state level referencing LA when discussing the possibility of tighter restrictions. San Francisco Mayor London Breed also mentioned LA’s outdoor dining ban, explaining that a move like that is not completely off the table.