coronavirus

State, Local Leaders Discuss Possibility of Tighter COVID Restrictions

NBC Universal, Inc.

State leaders are searching for ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise, and in many Bay Area counties, more restrictions have been imposed since entering the purple tier – but some leaders say further measures need to be taken.

Throughout the week, Gov. Gav Newsom has said that more needs to be done in terms of restrictions, and he mentioned efforts in Los Angeles as an example. So what steps are being taken there?

The city order bans gatherings of people outside of immediate households, with some exemptions such as religious services and protests.

Local

Santa Rosa police 13 hours ago

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Hearse From Outside Church

CHP 14 hours ago

All Lanes Now Clear After Crash on I-680 in Sunol

Newsom hosted a conference call with members of various cabinets Wednesday to work out details of what could be more restrictions. The National Federation of Independent Businesses was on the call and said an announcement could be expected in a day or so.

For businesses already working to adapt to changes after entering the Purple Tier, this is yet another hurdle they are bracing to clear.

To make a stand, one business owner who spoke to NBC Bay Area kept his business open after being ordered to close, but he’s unsure how long his business will survive.

“I can’t obviously afford to pay $1,000 or $2,000 fine every day,” said Craig Howard, owner of Diablo Crossfit. “There’s a point at which I will probably have to close my doors.”

It isn’t just leaders at the state level referencing LA when discussing the possibility of tighter restrictions. San Francisco Mayor London Breed also mentioned LA’s outdoor dining ban, explaining that a move like that is not completely off the table.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Gov. Gavin Newsomrestrictionspurple tier
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us