Success of Covid Antiviral Pills Hinges on Access to Speedy, Accurate Tests

Within a few weeks, perhaps before many Americans finish decorating for the holidays, the U.S. could have access to a new antiviral pill from Merck expected to alter the deadly trajectory of the covid-19 pandemic — with a second option from Pfizer to follow shortly after.

Now under federal review, both pills are being hailed by infectious disease doctors not prone to superlatives.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“This is truly a game changer,” said Dr. Daniel Griffin, an expert on infectious diseases and immunology at Columbia University. “This is up there with vaccines. It’s not a substitute for vaccines; we still want to get people vaccinated. But, boy, this is just another great tool to have.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.