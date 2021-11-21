COVID-19

Success of Covid Antiviral Pills Hinges on Access to Speedy, Accurate Tests

The promising antiviral drugs to treat Covid can halt hospitalizations and deaths, but only if they’re given to patients within three to five days of their first symptoms

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Within a few weeks, perhaps before many Americans finish decorating for the holidays, the U.S. could have access to a new antiviral pill from Merck expected to alter the deadly trajectory of the covid-19 pandemic — with a second option from Pfizer to follow shortly after.

Now under federal review, both pills are being hailed by infectious disease doctors not prone to superlatives.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“This is truly a game changer,” said Dr. Daniel Griffin, an expert on infectious diseases and immunology at Columbia University. “This is up there with vaccines. It’s not a substitute for vaccines; we still want to get people vaccinated. But, boy, this is just another great tool to have.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Related Coronavirus Coverage:

coronavirus Nov 18

Biden Administration Buys 10 Million Courses of Pfizer Covid Treatment Pill in $5 Billion Deal

pfizer Nov 16

Pfizer Agrees to Let Other Companies Make Its COVID-19 Pill

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirusPandemicsMerck
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us