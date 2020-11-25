Suisun City Family to Host a Different Kind of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving COVID style may be a catchy phrase, but according to health experts, it will be necessary to keep people safe and healthy who usually spend the day eating together under one roof.

Fatima Epps, from Suisun City, usually has a full house, but this year, her plans are different.

“We have limited the amount of people that will be coming; it will be the immediate household,” she said.

Which means three adults and one child. Epps is taking temperatures, requiring hand sanitizing upon entry and providing outdoor seating for overflow.

She’s setting up a drive thru for food pickup. On this Thanksgiving, she’s doing everything to be COVID-19 safe.

“In the age range that I now am, I am very mindful about that whole aspect of gathering together and facemasks,” Epps said.

Experts are pointing to what happened in Canada. Infections and hospitalizations shot up after Candian Thanksgiving last month. Now, the Toronto area is on lockdown.

U.S. health experts are mindful something like that can happen here. So they’re asking people to stay home. If they don’t, it’s important to protect yourself.

“Probably the most important thing is protecting your nose and mouth from other noses and mouths, wash your hands and keeping social distance as we talked about,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong of UCSF.

Epps is doing just that. On Wednesday, she will put the final touches on her outdoor seating and start prepping her turkey.

She says her heart is filled with gratitude even though the situation with the virus seems bleak, but she knows what she’s doing is necessary to keep family and friends safe.