Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Force More Restrictions in Bay Area

A significant spike in COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations has forced officials in the Bay Area to roll back reopening plans.

Contra Costa County and Santa Cruz County on Tuesday dropped down to a more restrictive tier under the state's reopening guidelines due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Some non-essential indoor business operations in both counties will now have to close.

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed announced the city will roll back plans for indoor dining starting this weekend. In addition, the city will reduce the allowed capacity of gyms and movie theaters. Plans to approve indoor instruction at high schools are also on hold, Breed said.

The step back in San Francisco is prompted by a rise in COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations, coupled with the surge in cases in the state and across the nations, Breed said.

