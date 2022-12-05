Doctors Continue to Warn About Triple Threat of COVID, Flu and RSV

The holiday season is underway, and doctors are warning that a triple threat of viruses could put a damper on celebrations.

An uptick in flu, RSV and COVID cases are leading to more hospitalizations in the Bay Area and across the U.S. Nationwide at least 78,000 people have been hospitalized with the flu; 4,500 people have died.

Doctors say with flu season here until early spring, the virus will keep spreading for at least three more months. So they are encouraging everyone to get a flu shot.

