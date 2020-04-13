coronavirus

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donates $1 Million to #MasksForThePeople

The announcement was made late Monday during an Instagram Live with Bay Area comedian W. Kamau Bell.

By NBC Bay Area staff

An effort to provide masks, hand sanitizers, and other essentials to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic got a big boost on Monday when Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donated $1 million to the cause.

The cause dubbed #MasksForThePeople is a nationwide effort pitched to Dorsey by a Bay Area pastor and church. It aims to help "incarcerated, formerly incarcerated, violence interrupters, elderly in our community, and most vulnerable black and brown loved ones in urban and rural communities," according to its website.

Dorsey announced his donations during an Instagram Live with Bay Area comedian W. Kamau Bell and Pastor Michael McBride.

