coronavirus testing

UC Berkeley Scientists Using Saliva to Test for Coronavirus

The test is still in its experimental phase, but is getting attention as a less-invasive way to test for COVID-19

By Melissa Colorado

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Forget the uncomfortable long nasal swab commonly used to test people for COVID-19.

Scientists at the University of California, Berkeley have come up with a less invasive way by using a saliva sample.

"People are very excited not to get the nasal swab," said Alexandra Tsitsiklis, a UC Berkeley volunteer. "I'm also one of those people very excited, so it's great to just be able to spit into a tube."

After people provide enough saliva, they close a sample kit, which is then examined by scientists.

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates

reopening the bay area Jun 29

Reopening the Bay Area: Full List of Counties Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

UC Berkeley said it is a win-win for everybody because the saliva samples do not require trained medical workers -- less time, less money and less personal protective equipment.

Those tested usually get results by the next day.

The saliva test is still in the experimental stages, which means it's not available to the public.

UC Berkeley is only testing 1,000 people currently allowed on campus, which includes graduate students, faculty and campus staff. If someone does test positive, the university said they will ask that person to get a nasal swag test to confirm the result.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus testingcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us