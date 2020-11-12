UC Davis Medical Center Prepares to Store COVID-19 Vaccine

As researchers continue to move forward with creating a COVID-19 vaccine, the medical community in California is already looking forward to how they would store and distribute the potentially lifesaving vaccine.

Pfizer announced this week that they’ve successfully created a vaccine with a 90% success rate in preventing COVID-19. The vaccine requires specialized low temperature freezers for storage in order to maintain its effectiveness. According to the Sacramento Bee, UC Davis Medical Center not only has compatible freezers but is also looking to buy more.

The Sacramento hospital also has been involved in the trials of the vaccine and the placebo. They have a team of more than 200 volunteers, all part of the larger Pfizer trial.

The newspaper report also reveals that Sutter Health has acquired about 15 freezers that can store 15,000 to 30,000 doses. Some of the freezers are even portable for popup vaccination clinics.

Another local hospital group, Kaiser Permanente, is also involved in the vaccine trials. The hospital is involved in trials for both Pfizer and Moderna.

The research and creation of Moderna are making progress. In an address, Dr. Anthony Fauci said “Moderna will have its Phase Three results within a week.”

Moderna’s vaccine is similar to Pfizer’s. Fauci said when the data is available on the Moderna vaccine, he expects success similar to Pfizer’s.