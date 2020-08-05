coronavirus vaccine

UCSF Doctors Offer Insight Into Spread of Coronavirus, Timeline on Vaccine

By Anoushah Rasta

NBC Universal, Inc.

UCSF Dr. George Rutherford, who some consider the godfather of contact tracing, on Wednesday offered one bit of good news about coronavirus.

"Interestingly, cases appear to be plateauing and it's actually falling in a number of states," Rutherford said.

But the UCSF epidemiologist warns we are not yet out of the woods, especially because so many people continue to gather in large groups without masks.

During a Zoom conference call on Wednesday. Rutherford noted cases are dropping in California overall. But Southern California and the Central Valley remain hot spots. Rutherford stressed that one group in particular is getting hit the hardest.

"The epidemic is moving from urban Latino populations to rural Latino populations," Rutherford said.

4 hours ago

Pandemic Shines Light on Digital Divide for Bay Area Students

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Santa Clara County ‘Feeling Blind' Amid Technical Issue With COVID Case Numbers

Both Rutherford and Dr. Joel Ernst, the head of UCSF's experimental medicine program, said we will not really get control of the virus without a vaccine.

"I don't believe this is a pathogen that's going to be difficult to make a vaccine against," Ernst said.

But how long will it take? The doctors said pharmaceutical giants Moderna and Oxford-AstraZenica are the farthest along on a vaccine.

But Moderna estimates it could be ready by October 2022, while Oxford predicts August 2021.

Both of those predictions are well behind the estimates from the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, who predicted a vaccine by the end of the year.

"It's easy to say let's split the difference between Dr. Fauci's optimism and the vaccine trialists' conservatism," Ernst said.

Once a vaccine is ready, both doctors said the CDC and a group of medical professionals will have to decide who gets it first.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccinecoronavirusUCSF
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us