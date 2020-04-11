Union City Councilmember’s Grandmother in ICU After Living at Gateway Care Center

A Union City Councilmember whose grandmother was a resident at Gateway Care and Rehab Center in Hayward said she’s now in intensive care – and he wants to let people know the seriousness of the situation inside the care center.

“I want people to know exactly what’s going on over there at Gateway nursing home and the severity of it,” said Jaime Patino, Union City Councilmember. “I can speak for others that don’t have a voice and I want people to know that there are a lot of people’s loved ones there that are in danger right now. Not just Gateway, but nursing homes across the state.”

The Gateway Care and Rehab Center continues to be a COVID-19 hotspot, with 66 people who have tested positive and nine who have died. Patino has been increasingly worried about his 84-year-old grandmother who has lived there for two years.

This comes as the concern for vulnerable populations at nursing homes grows in California, and several homes in the Bay Area have had outbreaks.

On Friday, Gov. Newsom pledged more support for the state’s more than 1,200 nursing homes, including SWAT teams of infectious disease specialists to go to nursing homes deemed hotspots.

Newsom said that already 600 nursing personnel have been sent out to help with critical staffing shortages.