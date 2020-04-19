President Donald Trump is determined to restart the U.S. economy, which is struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has given governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity.

The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations. They make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned.

It comes as the U.S. reached yet another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic – over 746,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 nationwide, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. The number of fatalities continues to climb, with more than 41,000 deaths as of Sunday.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Pence Says 150,000 Coronavirus Tests Now Being Conducted Daily

Vice President Mike Pence says 150,000 coronavirus tests are now being conducted daily in the U.S. but suggested that governors and not the federal government were to blame for numbers not being higher.

Pence tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that, “if states around the country will activate all of the laboratories that are available in their states, we could more than double that overnight.”

He said the nation has “sufficient testing today” for states to begin reopening their economies as part of the initial phases of guidelines the White House released this week.

Governors from both parties have said that while they do have more labs that could increase testing in many areas, they often are unable to do so because of federal delays.

Pence was also asked about President Donald Trump tweeting that Democratic governors in Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia should “liberate” their states — even though officials there are following many of the Trump administration’s own guidelines about slowing the spread of coronavirus.

Pence sidestepped those, saying, “This president wants to reopen the American economy as soon as we can safely and responsibly do it.”

Wayzata, Minn. Assisted Living Facility Moves Residents Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

About three dozen residents have been moved from a Minneapolis area senior living facility after an outbreak of the coronavirus made many staff members too sick to care for residents.

The Minnesota Department of Health tells the Star Tribune that the decision to relocate residents from Meridian Manor in Wayzata on Saturday came in consultation with state and local officials.

The department said a majority of staff members and administrators at the 50-bed facility became sick and were unable to care for residents. Five residents were sent to a hospital, some residents were relocated with family and others were being moved to a nearby long-term care facility.

North Dakota Coronavirus Cases Rise to 585; 1 New Death

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in North Dakota has risen to 585, with the biggest jump coming in northeastern North Dakota, where a wind turbine plant has been temporarily idled during an outbreak of COVID-19.

The North Dakota Department of Health on Sunday reported 34 new cases in Grand Forks County, where the LM Wind Power facility is based in Grand Forks. Health officials did not report how many of the new cases are connected to the plant, where 110 cases were reported in early testing.

Statewide, the number of new cases rose by 57, with Cass County second with 15 new cases.

Illinois Democrats Seek $41B in Federal Coronavirus Relief

Illinois Senate Democrats are seeking more than $41 billion from the federal government in the next coronavirus relief plan, including $10 billion for a pension bailout.

Senate President Don Harmon made the request in a recent letter to U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and every member of the state’s congressional delegation.

In the letter, Harmon says it’s an “unprecedented situation” and the state will likely face “additional, unanticipated costs that could result in future requests for assistance.”

The Illinois Republican Party criticized the request on Twitter as ”brazenly using a global pandemic as an excuse” to fix the state’s longtime financial problems, including a massively underfunded pension system. Harmon’s office says Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan weren’t involved in drafting the letter, which was sent Tuesday.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.