US Coronavirus Updates: Protesters Push Back on Stay-at-Home Orders

The United States has reached yet another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic – nearly 700,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 nationwide, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths continues to climb, with more than 33,000 reported as of Friday morning, according to Johns Hopkins. New York state alone is home to more than 223,000 cases and 11,000 deaths.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Pro-Trump Protesters Push Back on Stay-at-Home Orders

While many Americans are filled with fear, Melissa Ackison says the coronavirus pandemic has filled her with anger. The stay-at home orders are government overreach, the conservative Ohio state Senate candidate says, and the labeling of some workers as “essential” arbitrary.

"It enrages something inside of you," said Ackison, who was among those who protested Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders at the statehouse in Columbus with her 10-year-old son. She has "no fear whatsoever" of contracting the virus, she said Thursday, dismissing it as hype.

The Ohio protest was among a growing number staged outside governors' mansions and state Capitols across the country. In places like Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, small-government groups, supporters of President Donald Trump, anti-vaccine advocates, gun rights backers and supporters of right-wing causes have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As their frustration with life under lockdown grows, they’ve started to openly defy the social distancing rules in an effort to put pressure on governors to ease them.

In Boise, Idaho, conservative groups who are against Gov. Brad Little’s extension of the statewide stay-home order are holding a protest Friday.

Idaho Freedom Foundation, Idaho Second Amendment Alliance and Health Freedom Idaho announced in a social media post: "We will gather on Friday to remind our employees of the state that we will not stay silent while they attempt to destroy the lives of Idahoans and our economy. We do not consent to our state being shut down. We do not consent to forced imprisonment."

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.