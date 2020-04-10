USPS

US Postal Service Reminds Residents That Most Postal Needs Can be Met at Home

By Bay City News

Shutterstock

“La capacitación y la continua educación sobre la prevención de mordidas de perros son importantes para mantener a los dueños de mascotas, a las mascotas y a quienes visitan sus hogares, como los carteros, felices y sanos”.

" data-ellipsis="false">

As Bay Area residents shelter in place, U.S. Postal Service officials said Thursday everyone can have their postal needs met from the comfort of their home.

Stamps can be purchased at usps.com and delivered. For residents without a computer, postal officials said residents can ask their post office or carrier to bring them a Stamps by Mail order form and again stamps will be delivered.

Packages can be shipped and picked up from a resident's home. Package supplies can be ordered at usps.com and delivered, and mailing labels with the appropriate postage can be printed from the usps.com website. Package pickup is free. The carrier will deliver the mail and pick up a resident's package or packages if the post office is told where the carrier can locate the package or packages. 

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

San Carlos Roastery Owner Stuck in Peru Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

coronavirus 5 hours ago

San Francisco Plans COVID-19 Contract Tracing

The Postal Service's free service called Informed Delivery may allow apartment residents to practice good social distancing. Informed delivery provides photos of each piece of letter-sized mail on its way. By seeing what's about to be delivered, residents can determine how urgent it is to get the mail.

Informed Delivery is not available everywhere, but residents can find out if it is offered where they live at https://informeddelivery.usps.com/box/pages/intro/start.action. After signing up, it will take about three business days to get notifications, which come by email.

This article tagged under:

USPScoronavirusUnited States Postal Service
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us